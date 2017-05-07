Texas Senate passes law making vehicle inspections a thing of the past

Texans will soon no longer be required to get their vehicles inspected, reports The Houston Chronicle.

State lawmakers last week approved Senate Bill 1588, which will ensure that annual state safety inspections are no longer required for all personal vehicles. Commercial vehicles will still need to be inspected, however, and some cars in urban areas with smog problems will still need to pass emissions tests.

The bill was authored by State Sen. Don Huffines, a Dallas from Republican. He said the inspections had no proven safety benefits for drivers, and the law will save Texans $130 million per year. He also noted the time that will be saved each year by Texans who will no longer have to go get their cars inspected.

Democrats in the legislature expressed concerns that the law will result in dangerous cars and an increase in traffic fatalities.