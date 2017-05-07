Texas Senate passes law making vehicle inspections a thing of the past

Credit Yi-Chin Li / Houston Chronicle

Texans will soon no longer be required to get their vehicles inspected, reports The Houston Chronicle.

State lawmakers last week approved Senate Bill 1588, which will ensure that annual state safety inspections are no longer required for all personal vehicles. Commercial vehicles will still need to be inspected, however, and some cars in urban areas with smog problems will still need to pass emissions tests.

The bill was authored by State Sen. Don Huffines, a Dallas from Republican. He said the inspections had no proven safety benefits for drivers, and the law will save Texans $130 million per year. He also noted the time that will be saved each year by Texans who will no longer have to go get their cars inspected.

Democrats in the legislature expressed concerns that the law will result in dangerous cars and an increase in traffic fatalities. 

vehicle inspections
highway safety
Texas Legislature

Related Content

Texas considers ending vehicle inspection requirement

By Mar 14, 2017
KPRC

A Texas lawmaker has introduced a bipartisan measure that would end the requirement for vehicle inspections in the Lone Star State, reports KPRC.

State Sen. Don Huffines of El Paso says Senate Bill 1588 would help drivers save $7 per vehicle across the state.  

Huffines called the state vehicle inspection program a “relic of the past,” pointing to modern technological advances in vehicle design and technology that obviate the need for yearly inspections.

Oklahoma proposes system to detect uninsured drivers on state roads

By Apr 26, 2017
okcfox.com

Over half a million uninsured motorists drive on Oklahoma’s roads every day.

Now, reports KOKH, a new program aims to lower that number. The state’s District Attorney Council has proposed a system that would allow law enforcement to scan license plates and determine if the driver is insured.

But, for the plan to work, Oklahoma’s motor vehicle insurance database will need to be upgraded.

Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas Have Some of Nation's Worst Drivers

By Dec 13, 2016
QuoteWizard.com

Some High Plains drivers are among the worst in America, according to a new study.

The insurance website QuoteWizard has ranked drivers in all fifty states. The site used a number of metrics, including total accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations, and fatalities, weighted to account for population.

Halloween Can Be Dangerous for Rural Kids

By Oct 31, 2016
Party City/Rural Blog

Halloween is one of the most fun holidays for rural kids, but it’s also one of the most dangerous.

According to the childhood safety research group Safe Kids Worldwide, twice as many pedestrian children are hit by passing cars on Halloween than on any other day.

And, as The Rural Blog notes, rural areas often lack sidewalks or adequate street lights, and that can make trick-or-treating a dicey—and even deadly—activity.

Kansas, Nebraska Among States With Best Highways

By Sep 28, 2016
reason.org

Kansas highways are ranked third best in the nation, according to a new report released by the Reason Foundation.

The report judges states on overall highway performance and efficiency. The top-performing states in the overall rankings this year are rural states with limited traffic congestion. Kansas’s neighbor to the north, Nebraska, landed at number four on the list.

As National Highway Death Rate Increases, Kansas Roads Grow Safer

By Sep 2, 2016
Ted S. Warren / AP photo

Nationwide, more Americans are dying in car crashes recently. But that’s not the case in Kansas, reports The Kansas City Star.

From 2014 to 2015, the U.S. saw an increase in traffic fatalities of just over seven percent, the largest year-over-year increase since 1966. But the numbers in the Sunflower State declined at almost the same rate. Kansas highway fatalities fell 7.8 percent from 2014 to 2015.