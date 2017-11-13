Texas Senators In Tight Spot After Throwing Support Behind Moore

US Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)
Credit Gage Skidmore / Flickr Creative Commons

Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas have found themelves in a sticky position in recent days, as they continue to be peppered with questions about their support for Alabama Senatorial candidate Roy Moore.

Late Monday afternoon, Cornyn officially withdrew his support of Moore after a fifth woman charged the Alabama judge with pursuing her sexually as a teenager.

The new allegations would, if true, unquestionably constitute violent sexual assault. Moore has been accused of initiating sexual conduct with a 14-year old girl.

As The Hill reports, Cruz and Cornyn were both among a number of GOP senators who threw their support behind Moore's campaign ahead of the next month’s special election. Meanwhile, the Democratic challenger for Ted Cruz’s own seat, West Texas congressman Beto O’Orourke, used the opportunity to blast Cruz’s reluctance to condemn Moore.

“It's not that complicated,” O’Rourke wrote in a fundraising email. “We’re talking about potentially elevating a man who preyed on young girls to the U.S. Senate.” Moore has been defiant in the face of calls that he step down. Recent polls show Moore running neck-and-neck with his Democratic opponent Doug Jones.

Texas politics
Ted Cruz
John Cornyn
Roy Moore

