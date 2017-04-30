Texas teacher battles “state-sponsored bullying” in public-school cafeteria lines

By 8 minutes ago

Credit WFAA

A Texas teacher and Army veteran is taking on what he calls state-endorsed shaming at public-school cafeteria counters.

As WFAA reports, Kelvin Holt says he became concerned when he saw a cafeteria worker admonish a child who didn’t have enough money to pay for her meal, then tossing the food out and giving the child a lesser substitute.

Holt said, “Insult to injury is the fact that they dump the food in the presence of the child. The message that sends to a child is 'I care about my bottom line. I don't care about you or your feelings or your hunger.’”

Holt wants guidelines for how the situation is handled when a child’s account runs out of money, so that kids aren’t sent away crying.

“Treating kids this way is wrong,” he said. “It's bullying. And right now, it's state-sponsored bullying because the laws allow it in Texas.”

Tags: 
school lunches
public schools

Related Content

Schools short on equipment for making healthy — and tasty — meals

By May 19, 2016
Andy Marso / KHI news service

From the Kansas Health Institute:

Almost four years since new nutrition standards were introduced, many kitchens need updates.

Most Kansas school districts have moved to comply with stricter nutrition standards since the U.S. Department of Agriculture imposed them almost four years ago.

But many still lack kitchen equipment necessary to make the healthier school breakfasts and lunches appealing.

A matter of taste: Why Congress may back off new school lunch standards

By May 6, 2016
Grant Gerlock / Harvest Public Media

From Harvest Public Media:

Schools across the U.S. served more than 5 billion meals in the national school lunch program to millions of students last year. Each one of the meals has to meet federal rules for nutrition. Now, those rules are up for debate and Congress could impose changes on the cafeteria.

Kansas Addresses Summer Lunch Program for Low-Income Children

By Jonathan Baker Nov 12, 2015
Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice

When it comes to providing summer meals to low-income children, Kansas ranks among the worst states in the nation. In fact, only Oklahoma fares worse in feeding poor children during the summer, reports The Hutchinson News.

USDA Finds that Farm-to-School Programs Improve Nutrition and Reduce Waste

By Jonathan Baker Oct 29, 2015

New USDA information indicates that farm-to-school programs have improved the quality of student nutrition nationwide, reports The Rural Blog. More than 42,000 schools in the US have farm-to-schools programs. The programs have increased the number of school meals sold, improved consumption of healthier foods in schools and helped to reduce plate waste, according to the Department of Agriculture report.

Rural Children Less Likely to Participate in School Nutrition Programs

By Jonathan Baker Aug 26, 2015
Food Security Supplement / Current Population Survey, 2013

According to a new study, rural children are less likely to take part in school lunch programs than their urban counterparts. As reported by The Daily Yonder, school-aged children in rural areas are 8 percent less likely to participate in the federal nutrition program, even though they qualify at the same rates as urban children.

Oklahoma schools struggle to keep principals

By Apr 18, 2017
Brad Gibson / Oklahoma Watch

For decades, Oklahoma public schools have been struggling to retain principals. Last year 73 percent of Oklahoma’s 1,900 principals had held their positions for five years or less.

As Oklahoma Watch reports, the constant turnover of principals costs Oklahoma districts thousands of dollars a year.

Dallas school districts actively recruiting teachers in Oklahoma

By Mar 30, 2017
KFOR

Dallas school districts have been actively recruiting Oklahoma teachers.

As KFOR reports, Dallas ISD is holding interviews in Oklahoma City this week to try to convince some of the state’s most qualified teachers to head to Texas, where pay and benefits are significantly better than in the Sooner State.

Texas House hopes to add mental health programs to public education

By Mar 27, 2017
Lee Winder / Creative Commons

The Texas House of Representatives has proposed a bill that would encourage schools to offer mental health services.

Texas senate proposes slashing pre-K funding

By Mar 27, 2017
Ella's Dad / Creative Commons

The Texas Senate has put the statewide pre-K program on the chopping block, reports KXAN.

The most recent Senate budget plan shows significant funding cuts for the pre-K grant proposal, which is backed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The grant plan was initiated two years ago, after lawmakers declared state prekindergarten funding to be in a state of emergency. The Governor’s grants would put well over $100 million toward high-quality Pre-K across Texas.

Texas moves forward to defund public schools in favor of “school choice”

By Mar 23, 2017
Bob Daemmerich / The Texas Tribune

Yesterday the Texas Senate Education Committee passed legislation to open the door to what has become known as “School Choice.” As The Texas Tribune reports, the new bill would pay tax dollars to  parents, to be used for private school tuition and homeschooling expenses.

The bill passed by a vote of 7-3, with the Republicans on the committee voting in favor. The measure will now head to the full Senate, where it’s also expected to pass. The legislation has long been a priority for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.