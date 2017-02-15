Texas teachers alarmed by new bill aimed at unions

By 11 minutes ago

Teachers speak out against Senate Bill 13 at the Texas Capitol.
Credit KXAN

Educators in Texas are crying foul over a new legislative bill that they say unfairly harms teachers.

As KXAN reports, the bill would make it illegal for unions to automatically withdraw dues from teacher payrolls. The legislation is being proposed by Sen. Joan Huffman, a Republican from Houston.

This week a large number of educators showed up at a meeting of the the Senate Committee on State Affairs. The teachers gave testimony against the legislation  for over three hours.

The critics noted that police and firefighters’ unions are exempt from the bill. They see this as evidence that the law is aimed specifically at killing unions in Texas.

Supporters of the bill think the state should be separated from any teacher union due transactions.

Opponents say automatic deductions are the quickest and easiest way to gather the dues.

Tags: 
teachers
public schools

Related Content

K-State offering program to help address Kansas teacher shortage

By Angie Haflich Jan 20, 2017

Like many other professions, rural Kansas is falling short on teachers, but so are some urban areas in the state. A new program at Kansas State University aims to change all that.

As KCUR reports, K-State has developed a one-year, online program for those with undergraduate degrees to take to get a masters’ degree in elementary teaching.

Garden City an example in educating a diverse population

By Angie Haflich Dec 1, 2016
ALAN GOMEZ/USA TODAY

Two University of Kansas professors recently completed a study on Garden City’s ever-changing demographics and the way educators in the southwest Kansas community teach a diverse population of students.   

Amarillo's National "Teacher of the Year" Signs Letter Opposing Trump

By Oct 21, 2016
amarillo.com

A Texas Panhandle teacher who gained attention as the 2015 National Teacher of the Year has joined the chorus of those calling for a rejection of Donald Trump’s candidacy for president, reports The Amarillo Globe-News. Shanna Peeples, a former teacher at Palo Duro High School in Amarillo, signed a letter along with many other teachers, including fellow “Teachers of the Year” from states like New York, Arkansas, Georgia, Utah, and North Carolina. The letter reads, in part: 

All but one of High Plains Senators voted to confirm DeVos.

By Feb 9, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Controversial Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos was confirmed on Tuesday, and all but one of the ten Senators from the High Plains region helped her win the seat.

As The New York Times reports, the vote came down to a historic 50/50 tie, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tiebreaking vote. This is the first time in history that a Senate vote on a cabinet-level position has ended in a tie.

Texas Ed Board confirms curriculum challenging evolution

By Feb 7, 2017
Ralph Barrera / Austin American-Statesman

The Texas Board of Education has signed off on a state curriculum that challenges the teaching of evolution in the classroom.

As The Austin American Statesman reports, Republicans on the board voted to put language back into the state science curriculum that challenges the validity of evolution.

School choice movement gains ground in Texas

By Jan 31, 2017
Tom Woodward / Flickr Creative Commons

Support for school choice appears to be gaining momentum in Texas.

At a Capitol rally last week, Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick voiced their support for funneling tax dollars to private and religious schools.

Even so, as KXAN reports, public school advocates continue to form a strong opposition to the movement. Critics have noted that the institution of school choice plans presents a potential hardship for rural students.