Texting while driving may soon be illegal statewide in Texas

By 2 minutes ago

Credit KXAN

Sending messages and surfing the web while driving may soon be illegal across the entire state of Texas, reports KXAN.

Advocates for a ban on texting while driving say they’ve brought enough lawmakers on board in the state legislature, and now they want Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to bring the matter to the Senate floor for a vote.

The proposed bill, authored by Rep. Tom Craddick of Midland, has already passed the House of Representatives. Craddick has indicated that he believes, if the measure reaches Greg Abbott’s desk, the Governor will sign it.

If the bill passes, a first offense of texting and driving would result in a $99 fine.

The bill would not supersede local ordinances, already in place. Some proponents of the bill have expressed concern that the penalty may not be harsh enough. It’s not yet known if Patrick will call the bill for a vote.

Tags: 
texting while driving
texting
road safety

Related Content

Colorado bill that would increase penalty for texting while driving gains traction

By Angie Haflich Jan 30, 2017
polhudson.lohudblogs.com

A bill that would increase the penalty for texting while driving is gaining traction in Colorado after friends of a couple killed in an accident caused by texting and driving testified at the state capitol.

As The Denver Post reports, friends of Brian and Jacque Lehner, who were killed when a woman who was driving drunk and texting on her phone struck the couple’s motorcycle, told lawmakers Wednesday that it’s time to stiffen the penalties for doing so.

Texas Legislature Proposes Highway Fund Amendment, Rejects Texting Ban

By Jonathan Baker Jun 11, 2015
Lars Plougmann

In the waning days of the Texas Legislature’s  84th Session, House and Senate leaders proposed a constitutional amendment, to be voted on by Texans in November, that would dedicate a portion of all future motor vehicle sales taxes to  the state’s highway fund, starting in 2019.

Texting Rules: State Laws or City Ordinances? Amarillo Weighs In

By Cindee Talley Sep 9, 2013
polhudson.lohudblogs.com

This year the Texas legislature did not pass a measure prohibiting texting, but Amarillo passed a city ordinance a year ago prohibiting all use of hand-held devices while driving according to the Amarillo Globe-News. 

Bad roads are costing Oklahomans $5 billion a year

By May 11, 2017
Editor5807 / Creative Commons

A new reports shows that bad roads in Oklahoma are costing taxpayers $5 billion annually.

As News 9 reports, the study by the national transportation group TRIP finds that Oklahomans currently spend almost $2 billion dollars on fixing their cars. Another billion is spent on traffic accidents, and the state sees yet another $2 billion in lost productivity yearly, due to traffic jams and delays.

Oklahoma Drivers Express Bridge Concerns After Big Quake

By Sep 8, 2016
KFOR.com

Some Oklahoma drivers have grown concerned about the structural integrity of the state’s bridges after last week’s 5.6 magnitude earthquake.

Kansas, Nebraska Among States With Best Highways

By Sep 28, 2016
reason.org

Kansas highways are ranked third best in the nation, according to a new report released by the Reason Foundation.

The report judges states on overall highway performance and efficiency. The top-performing states in the overall rankings this year are rural states with limited traffic congestion. Kansas’s neighbor to the north, Nebraska, landed at number four on the list.