Time Money offers guide to affordable 2017 travel destinations

From Mexico to Canada and pretty much everywhere between, Time's Money has published a month-by-month guide to the best destinations for travel in, based on when the best bargains are in place.

This year, Time’s Money edition is basing the picks on taking advantage of currency shifts and travel trends to find travelers the best destinations to visit on a budget.

While January is just about half way over, the pick for this month is Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

The to-do list recommended by Money while there, is to visit several towns within a two hours’ drive Cancun, including Valladolid, a small town with local shops and delicious food; Merida, with 19th-century mansions and charming squares; and Izamal, where golden yellow buildings line the historic center.

Quebec is Money’s pick for February’s travel destination, where the Latitude Card can save up to 37 percent off of regular lift-ticket prices. There is also an old-fashioned toy store located there that is full of classic board games, stuffed animals and wooden cars.

Sonoma, California is the pick for March, the ideal time to visit area wineries by bicycle, which can be rented for as little as $39 a day.

April’s pick is Greenville, S.C, where John Nolan, owner of Greenville History Tours, suggests visitors start with a stroll down Main Street, which is lined with a landmark hotel, restaurants and retail outlets.

Hawaii’s Big Island is the suggested destination for May, as it offers a variety of terrain from rainforests to volcanic landscapes and beaches. Rare birds an also be spotted on the historic Puu Oo trail, known as Saddle Road to locals.

June’s pick is Lake Champlain in Burlington, Vermont, where families can enjoy a 2.7-acre learning center complete with box turtles and other freshwater critters and sea stars. There are also plenty of lighthouses near the lake.

In July, Gdansk, Poland, where free walking tours are available along cobblestone streets, is the place to go. Along the way, travelers will see one of the world’s largest brick cathedrals, St. Mary’s Church.

Costa Rica is the place to be in August. There, Money suggests a private boat ride that costs $150 per person, including lunch, beer and wine, as it makes its way to Monkey Head Island, which gets its name from a rock that resembles a gorillas’ face.

Come September, it’s Chincoteague Island, Virginia, where Money reports that travelers can rent bikes for $14 a day to ride to the beach, and possibly see the ponies, believed to be the descendants of horses that swam off a sinking Spanish ship in the 1700s.

October’s pick is Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where hikers can take a three-mile jaunt on Bare Bluff trail on Keweenaw Peninsula, which makes way for amazing views of the Lake Superior shoreline. Those who prefer to drive can do so along roads lined with maples, red oaks and evergreens on Highway 41.

November’s pick is Buenos Aires, where visitors are encouraged to visit La Boca, which is known for its colorful row houses and on Saturdays, the San Telmo Market features hundreds of antique and artisan stands and street performers who dance tango for tips.

And last but not least, Newport, R.I. is the suggested destination in December to visit the Breakers, one of Newport’s most famous mansions, and the model train that keeps the kids occupied for hours.

For tips on how to save the most money on the 12 travel destinations, visit http://time.com/money/4616864/travel-2017-hotels-restaurants-save-money/