Trump's regulation freeze means this critter remains unprotected

By 1 hour ago

Credit Dan Mullin / Flickr Creative Commons

There’s been an unexpected victim of President Trump’s decision to freeze all regulatory action within the Federal Government. The rusty-patched bumblebee has seen its numbers drop by 87 percent in the past couple of decades.

As a result, reports The Washington Post, the bee was placed on the endangered species list by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last month. The bee was thus supposed to have been subject to federal protections from habitat destruction and pesticides.

But one day before those protections were supposed to go into effect, Trump froze regulations. Federal wildlife officials are hoping to provide protection for the bee by the end of next month. The yellow-and-black striped critter with the long black tail is expected to go extinct in forty years if no action is taken to protect it.

The Wildlife Section has developed an action plan to restore the rusty-patched bumblebee to its former glory.

Tags: 
bee decline

Related Content

Federal Judge Sides with Pesticide Companies Over Beekepers

By Nov 25, 2016
Alvesgaspar / Wikimedia Commons

A federal judge’s ruling last week is being hailed as a victory for insecticide companies and lamented as a loss for beekeepers and nature advocates, reports Agri-Pulse.

An insecticide seed coating called neonicotinoid is believed to be partially responsible for the disappearance in many areas of the country of bees. Environmental groups had sued to have the substance outlawed.

Swarm Season has beekeepers hunting for new hives

By Annie Corrigan Jun 9, 2016
Brian Seifferlein / Harvest Public Media

From Harvest Public Media:

Late spring is swarm season, the time of year when bees reproduce and find new places to build hives. Swarms of bees leave the nest, flying through the air, hovering on trees, fences and houses, searching for a new home.

Landmark Minnesota Case Finds Pesticides Harmful to Bees

By Mar 28, 2016
Courtney Perry / Minneapolis Star Tribune

Beekeepers on the High Plains might want to keep an eye on a story to the north. Two beekeepers in Minnesota have received compensation from the state’s department of agriculture after their hives were destroyed. The hives were severely damaged last spring by toxic pesticides that had drifted off a neighboring cornfield, reports the Star Tribune.