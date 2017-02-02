Trump's trade agenda could spell big trouble for American farmers

Credit madabandon / Flickr Creative Commons

President Trump’s trade agenda may be on a collision course with the interests of his rural voters.

A recent Vox article suggested that starting trade wars with our allies would be “a disaster for American farmers.”

The irony lies in the fact that Trump was swept into power on the votes of rural Americans—farmers and ranchers who had grown frustrated with the amount of regulation enacted by Obama’s White House.

This week, a group of agribusiness heavyweights sent a letter to Trump, imploring the president not to back out of NAFTA. Among those signing onto the letter were the North American Meat Institute, the American Soybean Association, and the US Dry Bean Council.

One problem lies in the fact that the interests of the Corn Belt are at odds with other Trump voters in the Rust Belt, who have lamented watching manufacturing jobs depart for Mexico. 

USDA Touts Beef Trade Expansion--But Are Ranchers Getting the Whole Story?

By May 27, 2016
agpolicy.org

The US Department of Agriculture has been touting the recent expansion of the meat trade in the US. But the agency has only been highlighting the positives of the trade increase. As The Rural Blog reports, the nation has been importing more beef than it exports in recent months. In a recent column, two professors from the University of Tennessee said they understand that the USDA may want to put a positive spin on the situation.

After Voting for Trump, Farm Country Hopes to Change His Mind on Trade

By Nov 21, 2016
Andy Sacks / Getty Images/MSNBC

Donald Trump won almost every farm state in this year’s presidential election. The electoral map is a wide swath of red, stretching from the Carolinas through much of the Midwest and into the Plains.

And, now that their man has won, farm groups say they’re hoping to change the president-elect’s mind about the economic importance of agricultural exports.

While media touts role of Rust Belt in Trump victory, Trump should thank the Corn Belt

By Jan 6, 2017
IADA / Creative Commons

We’ve heard a lot of talk about how the Rust Belt helped Donald Trump win the presidency. But , as The Hill reports, it appears the Corn Belt may have been an even bigger help to the new president than their more industrial counterparts.

Trump nearing selection of ag secretary; Texans top list

By Dec 30, 2016
Bob Daemmerich / Texas Tribune

President-elect Donald Trump appears to be closing in on a choice to head the Agriculture Department in his administration—and a few Texans are at the top of the list.

As Politico reports, Trump will meet with Former Texas A&M University President Elsa Murano today at the president-elect’s Florida resort, known as Mar-a-Lago. Trump also plans to speak tomorrow with controversial Texas ag commissioner Sid Miller.

Trump's dithering on USDA nominee gives ag sector the jitters

By Dec 25, 2016
Michael Vadon / Creative Commons

Donald Trump’s search for a Secretary of Agriculture is drawing criticism from some important contingents within the ag sector. As Politico reports, it’s been six weeks since the election and Trump has yet to name his nominee for the position.

Trump spent a good deal of time during the election building a relationship with agribusiness representatives, but some of his potential choices for the USDA position have begun to fracture that relationship.

Christmas Requests for President Trump From a Kansas Farmer

By Nov 28, 2016
AP photo

The Hutchinson News has published a different kind of Christmas list. This one comes from a farmer in Stanton County, Kansas, and it wasn’t written to Santa Claus. Instead, it’s addressed to Donald Trump.

Here are some of the requests of farmer Jim Sipes.

First, he wants the Trans-Pacific Partnership to pass. Sipes says the TPP would be “very good for nearly all aspects of U.S. agriculture.”