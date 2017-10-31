U.S. Senate Democrats Working To Delay Brownback Nomination

  • Gov. Brownback speaking at a U.S. Senate committee hearing.
Democrats in the U.S. Senate are working to delay a vote on Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s nomination for a diplomatic post.

The Washington bureau of the Kansas City Star and Wichita Eagle was the first to report on the effort to delay a vote on Brownback’s nomination as an ambassador for religious liberty.

Brownback’s repeal of regulations protecting state workers from discrimination based on their sexual orientation, has Senate Democrats concerned about whether he will stand up for LGBTQ individuals facing religious persecution abroad.

Last week, a Senate committee advanced Brownback’s nomination on a straight party-line vote. A vote in the full Senate was expected sometime this month.

Any substantial delay would complicate Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer’s transition into the governor’s office ahead of the January start of the 2018 Kansas legislative session.

