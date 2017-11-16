USDA Forecasts Increase in Corn Production, Average Yields

By Angie Haflich 7 minutes ago

Credit USDA NRCS

The USDA has increased Colorado’s corn production.

As The Prowers Journal reports, the National Agricultural Statistics Service’s Nov. 9 crop production report is forecasting 187.96 million bushels of corn this fall, due to an anticipated increase in average yield, which is projected at 148 bushels per acre, up about 3 bushels per acre from last month, when the USDA predicted overall corn production in Colorado at 184..15 million bushels.

The state’s all-time record corn production – set in 2010 - was 182.71 million bushels, set in 2010, at which time the average yield was 151 bushels an acre.

As of last week, about 90 percent of Colorado’s corn acres had been harvested for grain. Overall, harvest was about 50 percent complete.

The USDA is projecting overall US corn production at 14.6 billion bushels, down slightly from last year, with average yields of 175.4 bushels per acre. If realized, it will be the highest yield on record for the US

corn

