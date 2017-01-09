Virgin Islands tourism website wants to pay you to come for a visit

What better words are there to hear in the midst of bitterly cold temperatures than the Virgin Island wants to pay you to come there for a visit?

As Yahoo Finance reports, the U.S. territory is offering a $300 spending credit to any traveler who spends at least three nights on St. Thomas, St. John or St. Croix in 2017.

The credit can then be used on tours, museum trips and activities like kayaking.

The purpose of the promotion is to commemorate the centennial celebration of Denmark selling the Virgin Islands to the U.S.

The only way to receive the promotion is to book a trip through the Virgin Islands tourism website by using the booking code CP1.

There are a few catches: travel plans must be made by Oct. 1, the trip must be scheduled some time in 2017 and, hotel stays have to be at one of the U.S. Virgin Island’s participating hotels, a list of which is also on the website.