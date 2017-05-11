Which High Plains states treat police officers the best?

Law enforcement can be a thankless job. Even so, there are almost a million cops in America, most of whom work diligently to protect their communities.

The personal finance website Wallethub has produced a list of the best and worst states to be a police officer.

Among High Plains states, Texas fared the best, landing at number eight on the list. The rest of the HPPR listening area is a bit farther down. Kansas lands at number 26, followed by Colorado at number 30. Oklahoma and Nebraska are lower on the list, falling at numbers 38 and 39 respectively.

North Dakota and Connecticut took the top two spots on the list, as the best states to be a cop. And the worst state for police? Louisiana.

To come up with their list, Wallethub used 20 key metrics, from median income to police deaths to money spent on police protection.

Source: WalletHub

