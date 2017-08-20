White House Budget Offers Little Help For Rural Texas

By 10 hours ago

Credit defense.gov

Rural Texas residents stand to be hurt if President Trump’s proposed budget is adopted, reports the Texas Observer. The White House budget cuts billions in federal aid for residents of Texas’s most sparsely populated areas, including the Panhandle.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture currently awards grants to small communities through its Rural Development Office. That money goes toward economic development, home repairs, and infrastructure fixes including road and plumbing repair.

In the last year of the Obama Administration, $100 million in grants and loans were given to rural Texas communities for water and wastewater projects alone. The Trump budget would slash such funding, and it makes no allowance for any new budget proposals for rural infrastructure spending.

Without funding, roads and water facilities in small towns will fall into disrepair.

Tags: 
rural communities
rural Texas
rural infrastructure

Related Content

Microsoft Aims to Provide Internet Access to Two Million Rural Customers in the Next Five Years

By Angie Haflich Jul 12, 2017
LARS P / FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS

Kansas and Texas are among 12 states that Microsoft aims to bring broadband Internet to within the next five years.

What Happens When Their School Doesn't Offer Physics? Rural Students Head Online

By Jul 10, 2017

This story is part of the special series United And Divided, which explores the links and rifts between rural and urban America.

Schools in rural school districts often don’t have the budget or the teachers to offer students all of the courses they would like to take. One rural district in a Missouri county decided to offer credit for online classes in an effort to give its students the educational opportunities it can’t otherwise afford.

Residents, local officials help turn population decline around in rural northwest Kansas community

By Angie Haflich Jun 28, 2017
Public Domain

Determined residents and local officials have helped turn the tide on a declining population in a northwest Kansas community.

As High Plains Journal reports, the U.S. Census of 2010 reflected that Quinter, Kansas had experienced a 4.5 percent population decline and that Gove County’s population declined 12.2 percent since 2000.

USDA Rural Development's new income limits may increase rural home ownership

By Angie Haflich Jun 11, 2017
CC0 Public Domain

Increased income limits through U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development may increase opportunities for rural families to own their own home.

As the High Plains Journal reports, the USDA announced the new 2017 income limits for its direct and guaranteed home ownership loan programs that may make more households eligible to obtain 100 percent financing.

No longer a strictly urban problem, "disconnected youth" populations explode in rural areas

By May 1, 2017
Marion Doss / Flickr Creative Commons

In recent eras, America’s big cities grappled with large numbers of young people who weren’t in school and didn’t have jobs.