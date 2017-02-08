Wind power reaches 100K job milestone

By 1 minute ago

Credit Energy Central

The number of jobs supported by the wind industry has cracked the 100,000 mark, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Energy.

As Energy Central reports, the milestone means wind power now employs more workers than nuclear, natural gas, coal, or hydroelectric power plants. And one out of every four of those wind workers are employed in the state of Texas.

And wind doesn’t appear to be slowing down, either. According to an earlier DOE report, the U.S. could add almost 400,000 more wind jobs in the next thirteen years.

The good wind news comes on the heels of another report last month showing that solar energy now employs double the number of jobs in oil, coal and gas combined.

These numbers show that rural residents are learning new skills and adapting to a changing world, as traditional fossil fuel revenue streams have slowed in recent years.

Wind Power
solar energy
renewable energy

Related Content

As wind power takes hold, Texas nuclear plants may be on their way out

By Jan 24, 2017
San Antonio Express News

Nuclear power plants could be on their way out of the Lone Star State. As the San Antonio Express-News notes, Texas’ nuclear fleet is confronting some of the same issues that have led to plant closings in other states.

The main reason? The success of wind power, combined with oil market oversaturation due to fracking technology.

36-turbine wind farm to be constructed near Lamar, Colorado this spring

By Angie Haflich Jan 11, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

A new wind farm is on Lamar, Colorado’s very near horizon. 

As The Prowers Journal , Iberdrola Renewables, LLC will begin construction on the Twin Buttes II project, which will consist of 36 wind turbines that will be located on the east side of Highway 287, east of the Colorado Green turbine complex, this spring.

Renewable energy, mostly wind, to power Google operations

By Angie Haflich Dec 13, 2016
energy.gov

Google announced last week that in 2017, renewable energy will power 100 percent of its global operations, according to the American Wind Energy Association’s blog, Into the Wind.

Western Kansas wind farm to power Microsoft data center

By Angie Haflich Nov 29, 2016
energy.gov

A Microsoft data center’s electricity will be powered by a wind farm being constructed in western Kansas.

Colorado Sees a Boom in Wind Energy

By Nov 1, 2016
Kathleen Lavine / Denver Business Journal

Wind energy is booming in Colorado, reports the Denver Business Journal.

In fact, 14 percent of the state’s power now comes from wind, according to data from the U.S. Department of Energy. And the Centennial State isn’t alone; wind power is surging in many parts of the country.

NASA announces it is one step closer to unprecedented solar mission

By Angie Haflich Dec 28, 2016
NASA

NASA announced last week that it is one step closer to its mission to “touch the sun.”

Landowners Should Weigh Risks Before Leasing to Solar Firms

By Oct 7, 2016
Texas Observer

Renewable energy has seen a boom recently. That means many landowners have been tempted to lease their acreage to solar companies. In many cases, farmers and ranchers have received fliers and letters from solar operations.

Federal Ruling Could Have Major Consequences for Oklahoma Energy Policy

By Sep 30, 2016
news9.com

Oklahoma is one of several states challenging President Barack Obama's plan that would force coal plants to reduce emissions,

Kansas plant converts used vegetable oil into biodiesel

By Angie Haflich Jan 10, 2017
Joe Mabel

Want to know what a green alternative to regular diesel is? Used vegetable oil.

EGE of Minneola, Kansas takes used cooking oil from over 200 restaurants in Kansas and parts of Oklahoma and converts it to biodiesel, the Dodge City Globe reports.

Wesley Orr, who works for EGE recently gave a small group from Pratt, Greensburg and Minneola a tour of the facility.