Winter storm causes outages, road closures in southeast Colorado

By Angie Haflich 39 minutes ago

Crews work to right power lines after 50 mph winds blew through the Lamar, Colorado area over the weekend.
Credit Courtesy / Lamar Utility Board

While western Kansas bore the brunt of the late-season winter storm over the weekend, portions of eastern Colorado were also impacted.

As The Prowers Journal reports, areas of southeast Colorado, like Springfield and Campo received 7.5 to 10 inches of snow. About four to six inches of snow fell in the Holly area and Lamar received only some accumulation, but 50 mph winds caused some power outages.

Holly, Bristol, Granada and Hartman suffered the most outages, along with areas south of Lamar.  

Heavy snows in Garden City, Kansas delayed Amtrak service from Lamar for almost half a day, while most of Garden City was without power.

The storm also resulted in several road closures to and from Lamar. 

